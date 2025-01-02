Peace Innovations Award 2024 Presented To Indira Ghale

Peace Innovations Award 2024 Presented To Indira Ghale

Jan. 2, 2025, 1:30 p.m.

The Stella Tamang Peace Innovations Award of the year 2024 was presented to Indira Ghale in recognition of her long-standing contributions to peace and justice working in various communities in Nepal.

The Award, inspired by the transformative contributions of Stella Tamang in the fields of women empowerment, child education and peace, was established earlier in 2024 to recognize community-based peacebuilders for their innovation, leadership and enduring commitment to creating a more just and peaceful societies.

Peace Innovations Award 3.jpeg

Receiving the Award, Ghale acknowledged the difficulty and, in the meantime, urgency of peacebuilding in the current times. “We have struggled from the grassroots fighting all forms of societal inequalities for decades, yet peace and justice look far-fetched”, she remarked.

Likewise, the organizer of the Award, Ram Tiwari from Nepal Forum for Restorative Justice commented that although peace is difficult, Nepal hosts myriads of examples of innovative peace work. “That’s what we want to honor in Nepal”, said Tiwari.

Peace Innovations Award 2.jpeg

Presented annually, the Award will be presented to one such notable social worker during the Peace Innovations World Summit scheduled to take place from 19-21 September 2025 in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Is Working To Connect Fast Track Project With Uninterrupted Power As Soon As Possible: MD Ghising
Jan 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Kathmandu Valley
Jan 02, 2025
Global IME Bank Celebrated 18th Anniversary Organizing a Procession
Jan 01, 2025
Global IME Bank Conducted Women Health Camps
Jan 01, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partially Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Fair In Rest Of The Country
Jan 01, 2025

More on National

FM DR.RANA INDIA VISIT: Strengthening Relations By A Correspondent 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
ISRAELI AMBASSADOR SPEAKS: Israel For All Possible Support To Nepal By A Correspondent 1 day, 2 hours ago
Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN-XVIII Commences By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Buddhi Narayan Shrestha: The Border Man of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
BP Koirala’s Statement Issued Upon His Arrival 49 Years Ago By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise From Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

BUTWAL-HETAUDA Connected By 220 kV By A Correspondent Jan 02, 2025
NEA Is Working To Connect Fast Track Project With Uninterrupted Power As Soon As Possible: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2025
FBI: Suspect may not be solely responsible for deadly New Orleans By Agencies Jan 02, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 02, 2025
PM OLI' CHINA VISIT: A Success For Business By A Correspondent Jan 01, 2025
Global IME Bank Celebrated 18th Anniversary Organizing a Procession By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 01, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75