Peace Innovations Award 2024 Presented To Indira Ghale

The Stella Tamang Peace Innovations Award of the year 2024 was presented to Indira Ghale in recognition of her long-standing contributions to peace and justice working in various communities in Nepal.

The Award, inspired by the transformative contributions of Stella Tamang in the fields of women empowerment, child education and peace, was established earlier in 2024 to recognize community-based peacebuilders for their innovation, leadership and enduring commitment to creating a more just and peaceful societies.

Receiving the Award, Ghale acknowledged the difficulty and, in the meantime, urgency of peacebuilding in the current times. “We have struggled from the grassroots fighting all forms of societal inequalities for decades, yet peace and justice look far-fetched”, she remarked.

Likewise, the organizer of the Award, Ram Tiwari from Nepal Forum for Restorative Justice commented that although peace is difficult, Nepal hosts myriads of examples of innovative peace work. “That’s what we want to honor in Nepal”, said Tiwari.

Presented annually, the Award will be presented to one such notable social worker during the Peace Innovations World Summit scheduled to take place from 19-21 September 2025 in Nepal.