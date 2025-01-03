KOICA and Gandaki Province Sign ROD to Establish Gandaki Institute of Technology

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Ministry of Social Development Youth and Sports (MoSDYS) of Gandaki Province, signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) for the project "Infrastructure Development of Gandaki Institute Technology under the Gandaki Technical Education and Vocational Academy (GTEVTA) in Gandaki Province, Nepal."

Rajendradev Pandey, Secretary of MoSDYS and Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA in Nepal signed the RoD in the presence of Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Surendra Raj Pandey.

Korean Government through KOICA will spend US$ 9 million for this project. The project will begin in 2025 and run for five years. The project will be implemented by KOICA and the GTEVTA.

Similarly, Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Surendra Raj Pandey concluded the ground breaking ceremony of the GTEVTA building at Fedikhola, which was jointly witnessed by MoSDYS Minister of Gandaki Province. Bindu Kumar Thapa, Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office and Chairperson of Fhedikhola Rural Municipality, Ghanshyam Subedi.

The main objective of the project is to produce competent workforces ready to meet the domestic and global needs of the 21st century by aligning with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy and 15th National Plan. The project also aims to contribute to economic growth of Nepal through the development of skilled workforce to meet the need of construction industry and increasing their employability.

KOICA plans to construct a 4,630 m2 technical institute building, including a lecture, workshop, and female student dormitory building with necessary equipment, furniture and learning facilities. Similarly, KOICA will also provide technical guidance and support for the development of Master Plan of the technical institute identifying short-term training reflecting local needs, operational plan of the institute, career service package, and partnership with industry.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hon. Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Mr. Surendra Raj Pandey praised the bilateral collaboration between Nepal and South Korea. He also expressed that the project will produce skill and competent workforce needed to carry out Nepal's economic prosperity. He further expressed his full commitment to support the success of this project.

Similarly, Country Director of KOICA, Kong shared the project will create opportunities for youth, women and disadvantage people to access quality technical education and to equip themselves with skills needed to enhance in today’s rapidly growing job market. He stated that KOICA has prioritize technical and vocational education in Nepal.

Bindu Kumar Thapa, Minister of MoSDYS stated that the project will support in generating skilled and competent workforces inside the country and which ultimately supports in economic development of the country. He further expressed gratitude to KOICA for the continuous support provided to the Government of Nepal.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, education, IT, agriculture and rural development since 1991.