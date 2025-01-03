Nepal Received Over 1.1 Million Tourists In 2024

Nepal's tourism sector witnessed a remarkable resurgence in international visitor arrivals in 2024, with a notable increase in the number of international visitors to the Himalayan nation.

According to Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal welcomed over 1.147 million tourists in 2024, marking a significant recovery and growth of nearly 13.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

A total of 1,014,882 foreign tourists visited Nepal in 2023.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NTB Deepak Raj Joshi said that the remarkable growth in international visitor arrivals has been made possible through the synergy of collective efforts and the spirit of partnership fostered from the very beginning.

He said that the tourism sector has achieved a 96 per cent recovery of pre-pandemic visitor levels, despite the pandemic being the most significant crisis in the industry’s history.

Joshi said that collaboration with the travel trade sector and media is the key to elevating Nepal’s tourism to new heights.

He added that Nepal’s image as one of the most preferred tourist destinations has been further strengthened, as evidenced by the robust growth in visitor arrivals.

Director of NTB Mani Raj Lamichhane said that the increment of tourist arrival in the country in 2024 is encouraging and arrivals in 2024 have been the highest since the coronavirus outbreak.

He said, “An average of 3,144 tourists came to Nepal daily. This is the first year that many tourists have come after the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to COVID, tourist arrivals were almost at a standstill from 2020 to 2022, but have been gradually increasing since then."