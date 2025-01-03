Sources Says Investigators to detain South Korean President Yoon

Sources Says Investigators to detain South Korean President Yoon

Jan. 3, 2025, 8:24 a.m.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency has reported a joint investigation team is set to execute a warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Yonhap says the investigators left their office near Seoul on Friday morning and entered the premises of the presidential residence.

A court in South Korea issued the warrant against Yoon on charges of orchestrating an insurrection earlier this week.

This comes a month from Yoon's sudden martial law declaration early December. The warrant is set to expire on Monday.

Yoon's supporters have rallied daily outside the presidential residence in Seoul to block the execution of the warrant. Concerns are growing they may clash with investigators.

