Zelenskyy calls for resupply of Ukraine's air defense systems

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued his appeals to partners for support in order to keep the country's air defense systems up and running.

Zelenskyy said in a social media post on Friday that Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with more than 300 drones and about 20 ballistic and other missiles in the first three days of the New Year.

He noted that Moscow's terror is not losing its intensity, and stressed that his country needs to constantly replenish its stock of air defense missiles.

Ukraine's air force says Russian launched 81 drones overnight through Saturday morning. It says it downed 34 of them and the rest were lost.

The Russian defense ministry said on Saturday that its troops had seized control of a settlement in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.

On Friday, ministry officials said Ukraine had fired US-supplied long-range missiles in the western Russian region of Belgorod, but all of them were shot down.

They added that the Western-supported action will not "go unanswered."