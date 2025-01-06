Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case: Case filed against 39 people including Rabi Lamichhane

A case has also been filed in the Kathmandu District Court against Ravi Lamichhane, Chairman of the National Independent Party.

A case was filed in Kathmandu District Court on Sunday against 39 people including Lamichhane in Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case in Kalimati, Kathmandu. A case has been filed against them for cooperative fraud and organized crime.

Based on the report submitted by District Police Complex Kathmandu after the investigation, the public prosecutor's office registered the charge sheet.

The police submitted a report with opinions to the public prosecutor's office to prosecute 44 people including Lamichhane. Due to the fact that the address of five people was not disclosed, a case was filed against only 39 people. 2 billion 41 crore has been claimed against them.

Sunita Neva, the accounting member of the said cooperative, and Kamal Lama, the credit member, are in custody of the premises only. Some of the defendants are in the custody of Kaski Police while some are absconding. According to the police, an amount of 64 crores went to Gorkha Media alone from the cooperative.Nepal’s Exports In first five months of FY Increased By Record