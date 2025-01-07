Hamas has agreed to release 34 hostages during 1st phase of ceasefire: Media

Hamas has agreed to release 34 hostages during 1st phase of ceasefire: Media

Jan. 7, 2025, 9 a.m.

Media outlets say the Islamic group Hamas has agreed to release 34 hostages during the first phase of a potential ceasefire.

Negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages being detained there have been stalled, due to disagreements between Israel and Hamas over a three-phase plan proposed by the United States.

Britain's public broadcaster BBC and media outlets in Arab countries have reported that Hamas has agreed to free 34 hostages, including women and elderly people, during the first phase of a ceasefire. Hamas apparently wants that period to last for about six weeks.

The media reports include a Hamas-provided list of the names of the hostages who will be set free.

Israel's Prime Minister's Office released a statement on Monday. It says, "Israel has not received any confirmation or comment by Hamas regarding the status of the hostages appearing on the list."

Israel reportedly wants information about the state of the hostages before it moves forward with an agreement.

Some analysts say Hamas is showing a willingness to make concessions because of pressure from the US and other mediating countries. Others are concerned that the latest move by Hamas is just a ploy to buy time.

Agencies

