MD Kul Man Ghising was asked for clarification for the third time in five months, the Ministry said, 'Why not dismiss you?'

Jan. 7, 2025, 9:14 a.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority's Managing Director, Kulman Ghising, was asked to provide clarification on Monday (January 6). Acting on the instructions of Minister of Energy,Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka, Secretary Suresh Acharya asked Ghising to address nine specific points.

Ghising was questioned about why he should not be removed from his position and was given a deadline of seven days to provide a satisfactory response.

The letter inquired, "Considering the circumstances that have made it challenging to assess your performance, why not terminate your appointment based on the same clause?"

If a satisfactory response is not received within seven days of receiving this letter, you will be notified that further actions will be taken against you as per the Ministry's decision dated 2025/01/06.

This marks the third time Minister Khadka has sought clarification from MD Ghising within five months of the government's formation under KP Sharma Oli's leadership. Previous requests for clarification were made on October 22 and October 13.

Minister Khadka has alleged that MD Ghising has not been cooperative in the government's efforts to recover arrears from dedicated and trunk lines.

MD Ghising disagreed with the decision of the inquiry committee established by the Minister on January 4. His dissenting opinion expressed during the board meeting was cited as the reason for his dismissal.

