Ujyalo Foundation Organised EmpowHER 2024, A One-day Feminist Conference In Panchkhal

Ujyalo Foundation, in partnership with Panchkhal Municipality and Helvetas Nepal, recently organized EmpowHER 2024, a one-day Feminist Conference (OFC) and Graduation Ceremony in Panchkhal Municipality, Kavre. This event, held outside the Kathmandu Valley for the first time, was a significant milestone for the organization, promoting feminist dialogues and leadership in diverse communities.

According to a press release from Ujyalo Foundation, the organization has been actively involved in feminist movements in Nepal since its establishment in 2014. They have provided safe spaces for girls, women, and nonbinary individuals to learn and lead through programs like EmpowHER, EmpowHER Junior, and Women’s Leadership Fellowship (WLF).

The foundation aims to increase the presence of marginalized groups in leadership and decision-making roles in Nepal through initiatives like the One-Day Feminist Conference (OFC) and the Local Government Empowerment Program. Ujyalo Foundation has successfully implemented the EmpowHER program in Panchkhal Municipality over the past two years, involving 23 young women in 2023 and 24 young women in 2024. These programs have provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by young women in Panchkhal. This year, the organization engaged with 600 individuals from the community.

The Feminist Agendas focus on addressing key issues such as child marriage, gender-based violence, and healthcare access at the local level, while also amplifying the voices of the Panchkhal community by showcasing their achievements and challenges. The programs aim to promote cross-learning and collaboration among stakeholders.

The goal is to strengthen partnerships by forming alliances between local governments, global partners, and grassroots communities to drive transformative change. The conference agenda includes plenary session on Strengthening Communities through Young Women’s Leadership., Katha ko Kunja (Storytelling Circle) led by EmpowHER changemakers sharing their personal leadership journeys, Community Stalls showcasing local businesses and initiatives from Panchkhal Municipality, Presentation on the EmpowHER Journey in Panchkhal highlighting key milestones and achievements, Final Plenary session on Creating Opportunities for Young Women and Local Government and Global Partners for Change.

Amuda Mishra, Founder and Executive Director of Ujyalo Foundation, in her opening ceremony emphasized the importance of "dreaming with open eyes" to build a more just society.

EmpowHER Leadership Journey Presentation: Aagya Shrestha, Laxmi Chaulagain, and Karuna Danuwar from Ujyalo Foundation shared their personal experiences, program milestones, and the positive impact of the program.

The ceremony included the presentation of Best Mentor and Changemaker Awards. Sabina Danuwar was recognized as the top Changemaker and awarded NPR 10,000 for her skill development and education.

All mentors and changemakers received certificates in recognition of their valuable contributions and achievements.

A panel discussion on Strengthening Communities through Young Women’s Leadership was also conducted duri ng the event.

One of the key highlights of the conference was the opening plenary session titled Strengthening Communities through Young Women’s Leadership, featuring esteemed panelists:

Sarita Dahal, Executive Director of Loom, stressed the importance of a shift in community work, stating, “When engaging with the community, we must view the participants as agents of change, not as victims.”

Urmila Shrestha, Executive Director of Tewa, Nirmala Kafle representing the Panchkhal community, and Sukshmi Pant, an EmpowHER 2024 changemaker, shared their personal journeys and highlighted systemic obstacles.

They mentioned that young women are often not provided with sufficient opportunities, and even when opportunities are offered, they are sometimes just symbolic. Aagya Shrestha, Program Coordinator of Ujyalo Foundation, served as the Moderator for the session.

Another significant aspect of the conference was the closing plenary, titled "Creating Opportunities for Young Women: Local Government and Global Partners for Change."

Surya Maya Danuwar, Deputy Mayor of Panchkhal Municipality, stressed the importance of institutionalizing the Young Women-Led Advisory Committee, established by the 24 change makers, as a step towards creating lasting change.

Badri Manandhar, Project Manager at Helvetas Nepal, underscored the value of partnerships between grassroots organizations, global partners, and local governments. He also discussed Helvetas Nepal's commitment to promoting feminist leadership and supporting initiatives that address systemic inequalities.

Ganga Danuwar, President of NGO Federation Kavre, Laxmi Nepal (Founder and Executive Director of Access Planet), Srijana Kafle (Executive Director of Purple Foundation), and Amuda Mishra (Moderator and Founder and Executive Director of Ujyalo Foundation) emphasized the significance of the event.

The EmpowHER 2024 One-day Feminist Conference is not just an event; it is a celebration of resilience, leadership, and collaboration. By choosing to host the OFC in Panchkhal Municipality, the Ujyalo Foundation is demonstrating its dedication to empowering communities beyond the Kathmandu Valley," stated Amudya Mishra.

She emphasized that this event will not only enhance feminist conversations but also lead to systemic change, ensuring that the voices of young women in Panchkhal and other areas are acknowledged, respected, and included in leadership and decision-making roles.

In her closing statements, Januka Khatiwada, Project Coordinator of Ujyalo Foundation, expressed sincere appreciation to all attendees, panelists, partners, and change makers for their active participation and contributions. She stressed the significance of collective action.

"The OFC is an annual gathering that highlights feminist priorities, encourages impactful discussions, and motivates transformative initiatives. By focusing on intersectionality and inclusivity, the conference offers a platform for meaningful conversations and collaborative problem-solving," Khatiwada added.