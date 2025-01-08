FM Dr. Rana Requested Israeli Ambassador to Nepal For Cooperation Towards The Release Of Bipin Joshi

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba at her office.

During her meeting with ambassador, foreign minister Dr. Rana requested Israeli ambassador for cooperation towards the release of Bipin Joshi, who in captive of Hamas group.

Had a nice meeting with Shmulik Arie Bass, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal today. During the call on issues of mutual interest between Nepal and Israel were discussed.

“We renewed the request of the Government of Nepal for cooperation towards the release of Mr. Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student who has been taken captive by Hamas since 7 October 2023 attack in Israel.”