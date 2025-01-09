Amirt Bahadur Rai Assumed The Position of Foreign Secretary Of Nepal

Amrit Bahadur Rai has officially assumed the position of Foreign Secretary of Nepal, effective from Wednesday.

Rai has an extensive career in diplomacy, global governance as well as domestic governance. Rai joined the Civil Service in 1996, and later joined the Nepal Foreign Service in 2005 as an Under Secretary.

Rai’s distinguished career in the Civil and Foreign Service is marked by his steadfast commitment to advancing Nepal’s national interests, strengthening global partnerships, and promoting Nepal's presence on the international stage.

Since joining the Nepal Civil Service in 1996 and the Foreign Service in 2005, Mr. Rai has served in several high-profile capacities. His most recent role was as Acting Foreign Secretary, a position he held since November 2024. Before that, Mr. Rai served as Division Chief of the United Nations, International Organizations, and International Law Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he also fulfilled the role of Spokesperson of the Ministry.

Rai’s international diplomatic experience includes his tenure as Nepal’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York (2019–2023), where he held leadership roles such as Vice-President of the UN General Assembly, Chair of the Economic and Financial Committee, and Chair of the Global Coordination Bureau for Least Developed Countries. He also served as Nepal’s Ambassador to South Africa (2014–2018), with concurrent accreditation to 18 other countries.

His contributions to multilateral diplomacy, particularly in advocating for the interests of least developed and landlocked developing countries, have significantly bolstered the country’s image and national interests in international forums.

Mr. Rai has held senior roles within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including in divisions focused on South Asia, Europe and the Americas, and planning and monitoring. Earlier in his career, he served in the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, the Ministry of General Administration, and the Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Welfare.

Born in 1970 in Sankhuwasabha district, Mr. Rai’s journey from a civil servant in 1996 to Foreign Secretary exemplifies his unwavering dedication to public service.