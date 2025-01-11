Biden says he did all he could to help Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has said he has done everything he could to help Ukraine. He has also expressed his hopes that the United States will continue to support Kyiv under the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

Biden spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone on Friday, just 10 days before Biden leaves office.

The White House says Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for a recent surge in US support and that Biden underscored the importance of continuing to support Ukraine in "its fight for freedom."

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Biden said he thinks that as long as Western countries remain united, there is a real chance that the Ukrainians can prevail.

He said he had decided to do everything he could within his power and authority "to give Ukraine every advantage it could have."

He added that he knows there are a significant number of both Democrats and Republicans in Congress who think the US should continue to support Ukraine.

He added that it is his hope and expectation that they will speak up and not agree with President Trump if he decides to cut off funding for Ukraine.

