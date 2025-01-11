LA Residents Feel Impact Of Wildfires

Emergency crews battling wildfires in Los Angeles have been helped by a break in the strong winds, but containing the flames remains far out of reach. Officials say at least 11 people have died and more than 150,000 residents are under evacuation warnings.

The wildfires have burned through an area more than twice the size of Manhattan and rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history. They have destroyed nearly 10,000 structures -- a figure that is expected to grow. The US forecasting company AccuWeather says the economic cost of the fires could reach 150 billion dollars.

Some residents are returning to areas where the flames swept through. Pacific Palisades resident Kelly Foster and her 11-year-old son saw their dream house reduced to a pile of ash and rubble.

After coming upon a charred paperback on her property, Foster said: "We found these random papers, right there on the front, just like this, sitting on the front porch. It says, 'Make yourself at home, enjoy the process and welcome home.' That is so crazy."

The family bought the home in 2011, looking for a safe and quiet place to raise their family. But now, they say, that has all changed.

Foster said: "This was a house that was loved. And I think that, when I first came to the house today, I just started bawling. And it's almost like I personified my house. I'm like, 'I hope you didn't hurt. I hope this didn't hurt. You know, I hope this didn't hurt.'"

Altadena resident Jess Willard III returned home to find nothing left behind, but he felt a different emotion.

Willard said: "I thought I was going to be sadder, you know? I thought...but I'm actually happy that everybody's safe."

Residents are also suffering from air pollution, which has triggered health advisories and prompted school closings. The Los Angeles Times reports that the density of pollutants is highest in the downtown area.