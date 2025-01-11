LA Residents Feel Impact Of Wildfires

LA Residents Feel Impact Of Wildfires

Jan. 11, 2025, 6:25 p.m.

Emergency crews battling wildfires in Los Angeles have been helped by a break in the strong winds, but containing the flames remains far out of reach. Officials say at least 11 people have died and more than 150,000 residents are under evacuation warnings.

The wildfires have burned through an area more than twice the size of Manhattan and rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history. They have destroyed nearly 10,000 structures -- a figure that is expected to grow. The US forecasting company AccuWeather says the economic cost of the fires could reach 150 billion dollars.

Some residents are returning to areas where the flames swept through. Pacific Palisades resident Kelly Foster and her 11-year-old son saw their dream house reduced to a pile of ash and rubble.

After coming upon a charred paperback on her property, Foster said: "We found these random papers, right there on the front, just like this, sitting on the front porch. It says, 'Make yourself at home, enjoy the process and welcome home.' That is so crazy."

The family bought the home in 2011, looking for a safe and quiet place to raise their family. But now, they say, that has all changed.

Foster said: "This was a house that was loved. And I think that, when I first came to the house today, I just started bawling. And it's almost like I personified my house. I'm like, 'I hope you didn't hurt. I hope this didn't hurt. You know, I hope this didn't hurt.'"

Altadena resident Jess Willard III returned home to find nothing left behind, but he felt a different emotion.

Willard said: "I thought I was going to be sadder, you know? I thought...but I'm actually happy that everybody's safe."

Residents are also suffering from air pollution, which has triggered health advisories and prompted school closings. The Los Angeles Times reports that the density of pollutants is highest in the downtown area.

Agencies

Biden says he did all he could to help Ukraine
Jan 11, 2025
Trump backtracks on remarks about timing to end war in Ukraine
Jan 09, 2025
Huge wildfires tear through Los Angeles area
Jan 09, 2025
Trump's comments on Greenland spark debate
Jan 08, 2025
Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 126, rescue work continues
Jan 08, 2025

More on International

Biden says he did all he could to help Ukraine By Agencies 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
Trump backtracks on remarks about timing to end war in Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Huge wildfires tear through Los Angeles area By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Trump's comments on Greenland spark debate By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
Hamas has agreed to release 34 hostages during 1st phase of ceasefire: Media By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago
Canadian prime minister announces resignation By Agencies 4 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Through The Country With Light Rainfall In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 12, 2025
RPP Chair Ligden Hosted A Reception To Mark 303rd Prithvi Jayanti. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2025
King Prithvi Narayan Shah’s 303 Birth Anniversary Commemorated Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 11, 2025
NIMB Achieves Accreditation With Green Climate Fund (GCF) By A Correspondent Jan 10, 2025
NATIONAL UNITY DAY: Unity Trail By A Correspondent Jan 10, 2025
TOURISTS ARRIVAL: Surpass A Million By A Correspondent Jan 10, 2025

Latest Magazine

OL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75