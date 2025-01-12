LA police set up task force to search for people missing in wildfires

Jan. 12, 2025, 8:45 a.m.

Police in Los Angeles say they have set up a special search and rescue task force for those who have gone missing in the California wildfires.

On Saturday, police announced that evacuation orders or warnings are in effect for over 300,000 residents. They say they have been receiving report about people who are still unaccounted for.

A fire that started in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood last Tuesday spread rapidly, fanned by strong winds. Wildfires also broke out in other areas, including northeastern Los Angeles.

New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for areas including the Getty Center, home to one of the world's renowned museums. Many residents evacuated by car, causing severe road congestion.

The wildfires have burned more than 150 square kilometers. Eleven deaths have been reported, while more than 10,000 structures are known to have been damaged.

Local authorities on Friday declared a public health emergency as the fires have degraded air quality by releasing hazardous smoke and particulate matter.

The firefighters are beginning to contain many of the blazes, as winds that fanned the fires have abated. Authorities are still calling on people to stay on alert, warning that winds can intensify again.

