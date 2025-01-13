GLOBAL IME BANK: Celebrating Eighteen Years of Progress

Under the leadership of Chandra Prasad Dhakal, president of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and a prominent entrepreneur, Global IME Bank has emerged as the largest commercial bank in Nepal within just 18 years.

During its 18-year journey, Global IME Bank has not only grown within Nepal but also expanded its presence internationally. The bank recently commemo

rated its 18th anniversary at an event chaired by Dhakal, the chairman of the bank and Global IME Group, reaffirming its dedication to delivering efficient services through innovation and technology.

With over 1,100 service centers, including 355 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 237 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices, the bank has been consistently providing top-notch services to its customers. In addition to catering to the banking needs of Nepali citizens, the bank also offers remittance services from various countries worldwide.

Global IME Bank facilitates remittances from countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and others.

Global IME Bank Limited celebrated its 18th anniversary with various programs. Established on 18 Paush 2063, the bank marked the beginning of its 19th year on Thursday. Throughout the week, the bank has organized a series of events to commemorate its 18th anniversary.

During a special program held at the bank's corporate office in Kamaladi on the anniversary day, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, the Chairman of Global IME Bank and the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasized the bank's commitment to enhancing customer service and satisfaction through improved technology and efficiency. He highlighted the importance of digitalization in meeting the evolving banking needs while emphasizing the significance of maintaining robust security measures.

Reflecting on the bank's achievements over the past 18 years, Dhakal credited the adherence to government and regulatory policies for the bank's success. He underscored the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving the bank's goals amidst the dynamic banking landscape.

The President, Dhakal, attributed the current state of the bank to the relentless hard work and dedication of all employees, expressing gratitude for their significant contributions in making Global IME Bank a top-tier institution. CEO Surendraraj Regmi highlighted the bank's efforts to modernize and enhance customer service, aiming to deliver prompt services in the digital age.

Regmi emphasized the bank's commitment to improving the quality of its services in the future, prioritizing customer satisfaction.

In celebration of its 18th anniversary, Global IME Bank Limited recognized 166 employees who have dedicated 15 years of service to the bank. Chairman Dhakal personally honored these long-serving employees during a special event.

Global IME Bank has received accolades as the best bank in Nepal in two categories, winning the Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and the Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. The bank has also been recognized by various national and international organizations across different categories. With branches in all districts of the country, Global IME Bank is the first private commercial bank to achieve this milestone. Dhakal emphasized the importance of strong and dedicated leadership for the growth and success of any organization.