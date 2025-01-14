Foreign Minister Dr Rana Requested Qatar's Minister To Support To Release Bipin Joshi

Foreign minister Dr. . Dr Arzu Rana Deuba said that she held a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

“While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is continuing diplomatic initiatives for the release of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali youth who is under the control of the Hamas group, this morning I had a phone conversation with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi.

Minister Dr. Al-Khulaifi is the chief negotiator and mediator for the peace talks with Hamas on behalf of the Qatari government.

“After the news that Hamas is about to release some of those under its control, I am appealing to the countries that are in contact with Hamas and are mediating for a ceasefire to take more initiatives for Bipin's release,” writes Foreign Minister Dr. Rana.

“In the phone conversation with Dr. Al-Khulaifi, I further requested that special initiatives be taken for Bipin's release.”

“He informed that the Qatar government is taking initiatives to bring the Hamas group to a ceasefire and release the prisoners, and said that there will be positive news on this issue soon. This has made us more optimistic.”

Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has been requesting countries, which are reported to be in contact with Hamas and are mediating for a ceasefire, to intensify their initiatives for Joshi's release.

Joshi was among those who were kidnapped during the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, which led to the killing of more than a thousand people, including 10 Nepalis.

Since then, the Government of Nepal has continued its diplomatic efforts for Joshi's release. Dr Rana has continuously raised the issue at national and regional forums, including the United Nations, and through bilateral meetings for Joshi's safe release.