Xi calls on EU to strengthen cooperation ahead of Trump's inauguration

Jan. 15, 2025, 6:19 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater cooperation between his country and the European Union in a phone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa.

Xi's remark suggests an effort to stabilize ties with the EU as US President-elect Donald Trump, an advocate of protectionist policies, prepares to take office.

On Tuesday, Xi spoke with Costa, who assumed the presidency in December.

China's foreign ministry says Xi expressed hope that the EU will prove to be a trustworthy cooperation partner and emphasized that economic and trade cooperation between the two sides is mutually beneficial.

The EU says Costa agreed that cooperation is preferable to competition, but he also stressed the need to ensure a level playing field and to rebalance the existing trade and economic imbalances.

China and the EU have been at odds over the bloc's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other matters. Xi's move may reflect concerns over potential trade tensions between the US and China that could follow Trump's inauguration.

