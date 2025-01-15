Yoga Day celebrated In Various Parts Of The Country

Yoga Day celebrated In Various Parts Of The Country

Jan. 15, 2025, 6:29 a.m.

The 10th National Yoga Day was celebrated with various events at the Skywalk Tower, located in Kamaladi, Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The event, jointly organised by Skywalk, Ashtanga Yoga, Yogbhumi and the World Peace Meditation Center, included a yoga session at the tower's 256-foot-high Skywalk, along with discussions about yoga, as informed by Bishnu Hari Pandey, Managing Director of Skywalk. According to Pandey, the event was organised to promote adventurous yoga practices, and various activities were conducted at the tower to mark the occasion of Yoga Day.

Around 150 participants from Ashtanga Yoga, Kirtipur Yoga Society, Tarkeshwar Yoga Center, Anamnagar Women’s Yoga Society and Yogbhumi took part in the event.

“We practiced yoga at Skyewalk on the 10th National Yoga Day. We also plan to continue yoga sessions every week at Skywalk,” said Rohit Gyawali, CEO of Skywalk. Yoga Guru Swami Kalyan of the World Peace Meditation Center expressed confidence that such events help in balancing the different dimensions of yoga, developing it as a way of life. He also noted that yoga practices should be understood as the ultimate tool for self-realisation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Earthquake Safety Day Today
Jan 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Some Regions of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi and Mainly Fair In The Rest
Jan 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr Rana Requested Qatar's Minister To Support To Release Bipin Joshi
Jan 14, 2025
Tharu Community Celebrates Maghi
Jan 14, 2025
Maghe Or Makar Sankranti 2025: Religious And Cultural Importance
Jan 14, 2025

More on News

National Earthquake Safety Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 1 minute ago
Tharu Community Celebrates Maghi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 39 minutes ago
RPP Chair Ligden Hosted A Reception To Mark 303rd Prithvi Jayanti. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case: Case filed against 39 people including Rabi Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Domestic Flights Affected By Low Visibility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
National Learning and Sharing Workshop on Youth-led GESI Initiatives for COVID-19 Recovery Strategies and Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Investigators may try to detain President Yoon: South Korean Media By Agencies Jan 15, 2025
Xi calls on EU to strengthen cooperation ahead of Trump's inauguration By Agencies Jan 15, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Some Regions of Gandaki, Bagmati and Koshi and Mainly Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2025
Foreign Minister Dr Rana Requested Qatar's Minister To Support To Release Bipin Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2025
Maghe Or Makar Sankranti 2025: Religious And Cultural Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2025
Tharu Community To Celebrate Maghi Festival Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 14, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75