Yoga Day celebrated In Various Parts Of The Country

The 10th National Yoga Day was celebrated with various events at the Skywalk Tower, located in Kamaladi, Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The event, jointly organised by Skywalk, Ashtanga Yoga, Yogbhumi and the World Peace Meditation Center, included a yoga session at the tower's 256-foot-high Skywalk, along with discussions about yoga, as informed by Bishnu Hari Pandey, Managing Director of Skywalk. According to Pandey, the event was organised to promote adventurous yoga practices, and various activities were conducted at the tower to mark the occasion of Yoga Day.

Around 150 participants from Ashtanga Yoga, Kirtipur Yoga Society, Tarkeshwar Yoga Center, Anamnagar Women’s Yoga Society and Yogbhumi took part in the event.

“We practiced yoga at Skyewalk on the 10th National Yoga Day. We also plan to continue yoga sessions every week at Skywalk,” said Rohit Gyawali, CEO of Skywalk. Yoga Guru Swami Kalyan of the World Peace Meditation Center expressed confidence that such events help in balancing the different dimensions of yoga, developing it as a way of life. He also noted that yoga practices should be understood as the ultimate tool for self-realisation.