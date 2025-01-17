Ambassador Of Israel To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Oli

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, Shmulik Arie Bass, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his office in Singha Durbar on Friday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various issues of bilateral relations and mutual interest as well as on mutual cooperation including information technology, investment, tourism, employment, modernization of agriculture, education and culture, according to the Prime Minister's Private Secretariat.

National Assembly member and former Ambassador of Nepal to Israel, Dr Anjan Shakya, and high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present on the occasion.