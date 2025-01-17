Siddhababa Tunnel Waiting For 'Breakthrough'

The national pride project Siddhababa Tunnel is breaking through shortly.

Only 1.5 meters of the Siddhar Baba tunnel located at Tinau-3 of Palpa under the Siddharth highway is left to be dug.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to hold a special program on 24 January to announce the breakthrough.

Head of the Siddhababa Tunnel Project Krishna Raj Adhikari said that the tunnel work, which was started seven months earlier, has reached a breakthrough faster than expected due to the fact that there are no obstacles in the construction of the tunnel.

Earlier, three bypass doors made a breakthrough.

The official said that the first bypass gate which is 151 meters, the second bypass gate which is 161 meters, and the third bypass gate which is 130 meters have been completed.

Coordination is being done with the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure to announce that the 1,126-meter-long tunnel has made a breakthrough.

Wall finishing, layering, and electrification work have also started from the north and south sides of the main tunnel.

Two years ago, the preliminary work of the tunnel was started in Tinau Rural Municipality-3 Dobhan of Palpa under Siddharth Highway

The contract agreement for the tunnel was signed in February 2022 so that it can be built within five years. The contract was taken by China State Construction Engineering Company for 7 billion 34 million 21 million rupees.

The company plans to complete all the work within the next two years.[TRN Rekhi Ram Rana ]