Israeli Government Announces Official Approval Of Ceasefire Deal For Gaza

Israeli Government Announces Official Approval Of Ceasefire Deal For Gaza

Jan. 18, 2025, 9:36 a.m.

The Israeli government has announced that it officially approved an agreement with Hamas on a six-week ceasefire, scheduled to start on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement early on Saturday that the government approved a framework for a return of hostages held by Hamas, and that it will come into effect on Sunday.

Israel and the Palestinian group had reached a deal to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip that started in October 2023.

Under the agreement, Hamas will release 33 of the hostages, while Israel will free Palestinian prisoners and withdraw its troops from densely populated areas of Gaza.

The Israeli government's announcement comes after a Cabinet meeting that began on Friday.

The approval had been expected to take place on Thursday, but was delayed due to opposition by a minister from a far-right party under Netanyahu's coalition government.

An Israeli media outlet reported that the ceasefire agreement passed the Cabinet with a majority of 24 ministers in favor and eight against.

Israel's right-wing and far-right camps have been staunchly opposed to a ceasefire with Hamas. Observers are focused on whether the agreement will be steadily implemented toward an end to the fighting that lasted for more than 15 months.

Agencies

China's Xi, US President-elect Trump Hold Telephone Talks
Jan 18, 2025
Investigators may try to detain President Yoon: South Korean Media
Jan 15, 2025
Xi calls on EU to strengthen cooperation ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 15, 2025
North Korea fired multiple short-range missiles
Jan 14, 2025
Israeli Delegation Arrives In Qatar For Gaza ceasefire talks
Jan 13, 2025

More on International

China's Xi, US President-elect Trump Hold Telephone Talks By Agencies 17 hours, 41 minutes ago
Investigators may try to detain President Yoon: South Korean Media By Agencies 3 days, 20 hours ago
Xi calls on EU to strengthen cooperation ahead of Trump's inauguration By Agencies 3 days, 21 hours ago
North Korea fired multiple short-range missiles By Agencies 4 days, 18 hours ago
Israeli Delegation Arrives In Qatar For Gaza ceasefire talks By Agencies 5 days, 18 hours ago
Trump's adviser: Telephone talks with Putin expected in weeks By Agencies 5 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

K Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway Project: 37.56 Percent Completed, President Paudel Paid A Site Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 18, 2025
Nepal Welcomes The Recent Agreement For The Release of Hostage And Ceasefire In Gaza By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2025
Ambassador Of Israel To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2025
A Nepali Citizen Illegally Stranded In Laos Rescued By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2025
Nepali Ambassador To Israel Professor Pandit Presented His Credential By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 17, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75