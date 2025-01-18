Israeli Government Announces Official Approval Of Ceasefire Deal For Gaza

The Israeli government has announced that it officially approved an agreement with Hamas on a six-week ceasefire, scheduled to start on Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement early on Saturday that the government approved a framework for a return of hostages held by Hamas, and that it will come into effect on Sunday.

Israel and the Palestinian group had reached a deal to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip that started in October 2023.

Under the agreement, Hamas will release 33 of the hostages, while Israel will free Palestinian prisoners and withdraw its troops from densely populated areas of Gaza.

The Israeli government's announcement comes after a Cabinet meeting that began on Friday.

The approval had been expected to take place on Thursday, but was delayed due to opposition by a minister from a far-right party under Netanyahu's coalition government.

An Israeli media outlet reported that the ceasefire agreement passed the Cabinet with a majority of 24 ministers in favor and eight against.

Israel's right-wing and far-right camps have been staunchly opposed to a ceasefire with Hamas. Observers are focused on whether the agreement will be steadily implemented toward an end to the fighting that lasted for more than 15 months.