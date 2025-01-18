K Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway Project: 37.56 Percent Completed, President Paudel Paid A Site Visit

As the construction work of Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes expressway (Fast Track) is making progress with completion of over 37.56 percent, President Ramchandra Paudel has visited various places under the Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes expressway project under construction.

During the visit, President was informed about the progress of the project so far and also had an aerial view of the under construction tunnel, bridge and slope protection in Lendanda and Dhedre as well as various locations of the project.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Ashok Raj Sigdel, Head of Project, other senior army officers, Chief District Officer of Makwanpur District and others were present.

Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes expressway project, which has 13 different packages, 7 tunnels out of 12 packages currently under construction, 2 tunnels in Dhedre and Lendanda have been completed.

Along with this, 65 percent of the Mahadevtar tunnel has completed and the construction work of the Chandrambhir tunnel has started and the design and preliminary preparation of the other 3 tunnels is in progress.

Similarly, out of the 89 bridges, 80 bridges are under construction and 5 bridges have been completed.

The overall physical progress of the Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway Road Project so far is 37.60 percent and the financial progress is 39.56 percent.