K Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway Project: 37.56 Percent Completed, President Paudel Paid A Site Visit

Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway Project: 37.56 Percent Completed, President Paudel Paid A Site Visit

Jan. 18, 2025, 10:09 a.m.

As the construction work of Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes expressway (Fast Track) is making progress with completion of over 37.56 percent, President Ramchandra Paudel has visited various places under the Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes expressway project under construction.

During the visit, President was informed about the progress of the project so far and also had an aerial view of the under construction tunnel, bridge and slope protection in Lendanda and Dhedre as well as various locations of the project.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Ashok Raj Sigdel, Head of Project, other senior army officers, Chief District Officer of Makwanpur District and others were present.

Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes expressway project, which has 13 different packages, 7 tunnels out of 12 packages currently under construction, 2 tunnels in Dhedre and Lendanda have been completed.

Along with this, 65 percent of the Mahadevtar tunnel has completed and the construction work of the Chandrambhir tunnel has started and the design and preliminary preparation of the other 3 tunnels is in progress.

Similarly, out of the 89 bridges, 80 bridges are under construction and 5 bridges have been completed.

The overall physical progress of the Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway Road Project so far is 37.60 percent and the financial progress is 39.56 percent.

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province
Jan 18, 2025
Nepal Welcomes The Recent Agreement For The Release of Hostage And Ceasefire In Gaza
Jan 17, 2025
Ambassador Of Israel To Nepal Pays A Courtesy Call On Prime Minister Oli
Jan 17, 2025
A Nepali Citizen Illegally Stranded In Laos Rescued
Jan 17, 2025
Nepali Ambassador To Israel Professor Pandit Presented His Credential
Jan 17, 2025

