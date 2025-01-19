President Yoon Arrested: South Korean Media:

Jan. 19, 2025, 8:15 a.m.

South Korean media say investigators arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol early Sunday morning over his short-lived imposition of martial law last month. It is the first time in the country's history that a sitting president has been arrested.

The joint investigation team had requested the Seoul Western District Court issue an arrest warrant on suspicion of Yoon having orchestrated an insurrection.

The court held a review on Saturday with Yoon in attendance to decide whether to issue a warrant.

The impeached president reportedly spoke for a total of 45 minutes during the hearing that lasted nearly 5 hours.

Afterward, Yoon was returned to the detention facility outside Seoul where he has been held since Wednesday.

At around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, the investigators announced that the warrant had been issued. Then, several local media outlets reported that Yoon had been arrested.

The investigation team said the court granted the warrant over fears that Yoon could destroy evidence. They vowed to continue their probe in accordance with procedures and the law.

With the warrant, the investigators can keep Yoon in custody for questioning for up to 20 days, including the time he has already spent in detention.

Prosecutors are then expected to decide whether or not to indict him.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency says some angry supporters of President Yoon illegally entered the courthouse where his arrest warrant was issued.

They reportedly broke windows using a fire extinguisher and other objects to gain entry to the building.

