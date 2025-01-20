Israel's military: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Israel says three Israeli women held hostage by the Islamic group Hamas were released on Sunday as part of a ceasefire deal between the two sides.

A six-week ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, local time, after a nearly three-hour delay.

Hamas is expected to release 33 of the roughly 100 hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that the first three hostages were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross under the deal.

Israel's government says the three hostages were handed over to the Israeli military in Gaza before crossing the border into Israel.

Reuters news agency quoted an Israeli official as saying that the hostages are in good health.

Local media outlets report that Hamas will free several hostages each week under the deal.

Israel is scheduled to release Palestinian prisoners and pull its forces from highly populated areas during the ceasefire.

The concerned parties will continue their talks during the period to seek a permanent ceasefire and a reconstruction in Gaza in the second and third phases.

Health authorities in Gaza say Israel's military offensive, which has lasted for more than 15 months, has killed at least 46,913 people.

The focus is now on whether the ceasefire agreement will be implemented.