Israel's military: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Israel's military: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Jan. 20, 2025, 8:33 a.m.

Israel says three Israeli women held hostage by the Islamic group Hamas were released on Sunday as part of a ceasefire deal between the two sides.

A six-week ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, local time, after a nearly three-hour delay.

Hamas is expected to release 33 of the roughly 100 hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that the first three hostages were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross under the deal.

Israel's government says the three hostages were handed over to the Israeli military in Gaza before crossing the border into Israel.

Reuters news agency quoted an Israeli official as saying that the hostages are in good health.

Local media outlets report that Hamas will free several hostages each week under the deal.

Israel is scheduled to release Palestinian prisoners and pull its forces from highly populated areas during the ceasefire.

The concerned parties will continue their talks during the period to seek a permanent ceasefire and a reconstruction in Gaza in the second and third phases.

Health authorities in Gaza say Israel's military offensive, which has lasted for more than 15 months, has killed at least 46,913 people.

The focus is now on whether the ceasefire agreement will be implemented.

Agencies

Price of gold decreases slightly
Jan 20, 2025
TikTok restoring service in US following Trump comments
Jan 20, 2025
US Fed withdraws from global network on climate change
Jan 19, 2025
Trump likely to give 90-day reprieve on TikTok ban
Jan 19, 2025
President Yoon Arrested: South Korean Media:
Jan 19, 2025

More on International

TikTok restoring service in US following Trump comments By Agencies 17 hours, 8 minutes ago
US Fed withdraws from global network on climate change By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Trump likely to give 90-day reprieve on TikTok ban By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
President Yoon Arrested: South Korean Media: By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
China's Xi, US President-elect Trump Hold Telephone Talks By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Israeli Government Announces Official Approval Of Ceasefire Deal For Gaza By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s First Four Betters Model Village Launched in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Nepali Men And Women Team Finish Second Losing To India In first Kho Kho World Cup final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Price of gold decreases slightly By Agencies Jan 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Sustainability in Development Projects: An Appraisal of Nepal's Development Landscape By Bimal Khatiwada Jan 19, 2025
Nepali men, women squads enter Kho Kho World Cup finals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75