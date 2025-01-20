Nepal’s First Four Betters Model Village Launched in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Nepal, in collaboration with the Government of Nepal and Mandandeupur Municipality, has launched Nepal's first-ever "Four Betters Model Village" in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre.

This initiative lined Nepal’s journey toward sustainable development, providing a comprehensive framework to enhance the quality of life for local communities. By focusing on the holistic betterment of the village, it aims to improve infrastructure, to promote social, economic, and environmental resilience.

Through this 4 Betters model, communities are empowered to become self-reliant, cultivating the necessary skills and resources to address their own challenges. The approach prioritized long-term growth by encouraging innovation, local ownership, and collaboration, ultimately creating a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

On the program, Dr Ramkrishna Shrestha, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. Ken Shimizu, FAO Representative for Bhutan and Nepal, and Tok Bahadur Waiba, Mayor of Mandandeupur Municipality, inaugurated the initiative by laying the foundation stone for an irrigation system that will serve over 100 hectares of agricultural land. The ceremony, held at the Mandandeupur Municipality office, also included a flag-raising event, symbolizing the municipality’s commitment to this initiative.

During the event, along with dignitaries, the representatives from municipal planning committees, cooperatives, schools, and farming communities were also presented.

FAO Representative Ken Shimizu emphasized potential of the Four Betters framework—Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life will serve as a blueprint for achieving sustainable and inclusive communities across Nepal. By integrating traditional agricultural practices with modern, innovative techniques, the initiative respects cultural heritage while advancing sustainability.

The Four Betters Model Village adopts a comprehensive approach to address critical issues related to agriculture, food security, and livelihoods. At its core is a focus on fostering innovation while addressing gaps in local agri-food systems. The initiative included the construction of an irrigation dam, which will significantly boost agricultural productivity in the region.

Additional components include establishing nutritional gardens in schools, strengthening farmers' field schools, promoting eco-tourism through homestays in Gurung communities, introducing aquaculture programs, and preserving traditional farming methods.

This initiative empowers women, youth, and indigenous communities, promoting equitable participation and benefits for all. By uplifting marginalized groups, it fosters collective progress and innovation, integrating cultural traditions with sustainable solutions.

Dr. Ram Krishna Shrestha, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), extended his heartfelt congratulations to the municipality and residents on the launch of the Four Betters Model Village. He remarked, "This initiative represents a new milestone toward sustainable agriculture and community development. I wish the project great success and commend FAO Nepal for its longstanding contributions to transforming Nepal's agricultural landscape.

Tok Bahadur Waiba, Mayor of Mandandeupur Municipality expressed his gratitude to FAO and the Government of Nepal for their partnership and support. He reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to replicating the Four Betters model in other regions, highlighting the transformative potential of such collaborations. “This collaboration reflects our dedication to building a sustainable and prosperous future for our community,” he stated.

Other speakers from Municipality extended their appreciation to FAO, including federal and provincial ministries, schools, farming communities, and the media, for their invaluable contributions to the success of the initiative. The Four Betters Model Village in Mandandeupur Municipality sets an inspiring precedent, composed to become a scalable example of how sustainable agricultural practices can transform communities across Nepal. It offers a replicable blueprint for fostering sustainable development, strengthening local economies, and empowering communities across the nation, ultimately contributing to Nepal's goals of sustainability and inclusive growth.