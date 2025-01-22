Xi, Putin Hold Onlin Talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an online meeting on Tuesday.

China's foreign ministry said Xi expressed his readiness to guide China-Russia relations to a new height this year to respond to external uncertainties, boost the development and prosperity of both countries, and uphold international fairness and justice.

The Russian side said Putin told Xi that the two countries' foreign policy ties and joint efforts play a major stabilizing role in international affairs.

Russian media say Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin invited Xi to Victory Day celebrations that will be held in Moscow in May. The event marks the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

The media also say Xi invited Putin to a ceremony to mark what China calls "the Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War." The event is scheduled to be held in Beijing in September.

The two leaders were apparently aiming to show unity in order to keep the administration of US President Donald Trump in check. Trump took office on the previous day.