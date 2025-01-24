Global Business Leaders Urged To Shift Manufacturing To US

US President Donald Trump delivered an online address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. He urged global business leaders to shift their manufacturing to the US.

Trump said: "Come make your product in America, and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth. We're bringing them down very substantially, even from the original Trump tax cuts."

Trump said he plans on slashing the corporate tax rate in the US from 21 percent to 15 percent.

However, he also issued a warning. He said, "But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff."

Trump also took aim at the major oil-producing nations. He said, "I'm also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil."

He suggested that if oil prices were to fall, he would order policymakers at the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. He also said cheaper oil could help bring the war in Ukraine to an immediate end.

And he expressed willingness to take part in direct negotiations with the Russian leader to forge a peace deal.

Trump said: "I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended. And that's not from the standpoint of economy or anything else. It's from the standpoint of millions of lives are being wasted." He added, "We really have to stop that war."

Trump also touched on the prospect of eliminating nuclear weapons. He said: "We want to see if we can denuclearize, and I think that's very possible. And I can tell you that President Putin wanted to do it. He and I wanted to do it. We had a good conversation with China. They would have been involved. And that would have been an unbelievable thing for the planet."

Trump added that nuclear weapons require a significant amount of funding and that their destructive power is so overwhelming he finds it "depressing to even talk about."