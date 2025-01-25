Nepal Library Association Launches First Annual Magazine, Intellect Horizon

Nepal Library Association (NLA) proudly announces the publication of its first annual magazine, on the occasion of International Education Day. The inaugural ceremony took place in Kathmandu today, marking a significant milestone in the association’s efforts to promote library science and the importance of libraries in education.

The event was graced by prominent educationists, library professionals, and distinguished guests from various sectorslike the Chief of Keiser Library, Yadhav Chandra Niroula, the Chief of Nepal National Library Pradeep Bhattarai, the Undersecretary of Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Arun Kumar Rai, Former Head of Central Department of Library and Information Science, Nira Manandhar, Former Chief of Tribhuvan University Central Library, Sita Sharma.

The Chief guest of the program, Dashrath Thapa, Former Chief of Nepal National Library along with Special Guest / Reviewer of the magazine, Mr. Laxman Viyogi, the Chief Editor of Urja Khabar and a renowned journalist, officially unveiled the magazine, commending the NLA's initiative to provide a dedicated platform for sharing knowledge, experiences, and research in the field of library and information science.

Intellect Horizon aims to serve as a vital resource for library professionals, educators, and students by featuring insightful articles, research papers, case studies, and updates on the latest trends and developments in library science. The magazine underscores the NLA’s commitment to fostering a culture of learning and innovation in Nepal's academic and library communities.

In his keynote address, Ramesh Niroula, the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine highlighted the critical role of libraries in advancing education, emphasizing their significance in creating equitable access to knowledge and bridging the information gap in society.

The President of NLA, Mr. Pushpa Raj Subedi, expressed gratitude to all editorial team, contributors and stakeholders who made the publication of Intellect Horizon possible. "This magazine represents the collective efforts of our library professionals and stands as a testament to our dedication to enhancing the role of libraries in education and community development," he remarked.

The launch ceremony concluded with a panel discussion on “Libraries as Pillars of Education and Development,” where experts shared insights into leveraging library resources to foster innovation and lifelong learning.

The Nepal Library Association invites everyone to explore and feedback Intellect Horizon, which is now available in print and digital formats. For more information, visit the NLA website at https://nla.org.np/.