Siddhababa Tunnel Road Breakthrough

A breakthrough was made in the Siddhababa Tunnel Road, a national pride project, in seven months.

The breakthrough has been achieved just seven months after construction of the main tunnel began in Tinau-3 Palpa, said Project chief Krishnaraj Adhikari. The north-south route was connected within this short period, he added.

“With everyone’s support and cooperation, we have successfully achieved a breakthrough in just seven months. This is an example of how work can progress quickly when there is unity,” Adhikari said.

Although preliminary work on the tunnel began two years ago, the main tunnel work has been completed within seven months, according to him. Following the breakthrough, work on lining and electrification of the tunnel will commence, the project office informed.

According to the office, it will take another two years to complete the internal lining and electrification.

Additionally, two helipads and other external structures are yet to be built. Currently, works like constructing retaining walls, widening roads, and installing rock sheds and rock nets are ongoing in the external areas of the tunnel.

On the southern side of the tunnel, 2,300 square metres, and on the northern side, 1,100 square metres of protection work using rock net and rock shed technology will be carried out, said engineer and information officer Sabita Gyawali. She added that both internal and external works would gain momentum despite the breakthrough.

The government signed an agreement with the Chinese construction company, China State Construction and Engineering Corporation, in February 2022 to complete the project within five years. The project was contracted for Rs. 7.34 billion.

As per the project office, 1,089 metres of the tunnel has been excavated so far. Though the total planned length of the tunnel was 1,126 metres, the connection was achieved at 1,089 metres, informed the project chief.

The physical progress of the tunnel stands at 40 per cent, with financial progress at 39.90 per cent. The project reported that 610 metres on the southern side and 477.2 metres on the northern side of the tunnel were excavated. Previously, three separate bypass tunnels, measuring 151 metres, 161 metres and 130 metres were connected to the main tunnel.

The Siddhababa Tunnel road was initiated in the Siddhababa area of Tinau-3, Palpa, which has been considered a risk-prone section of the Siddhartha Highway, built 50 years ago.

Meanwhile, locals of Palpa and surrounding areas have expressed happiness over the breakthrough.

The passengers and pedestrians who faced the risks of landslides and falling rocks during monsoons and winters, now hope the tunnel will mitigate such dangers. Currently, the Siddhartha Highway facilitates travel for residents of Palpa, Gulmi, Arghakhanchi, Syangja, Pokhara, Rupandehi, Baglung, Parbat and other districts.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli participated virtually in the tunnel breakthrough programme. Deputy Prime Minister and Urban Development Minister Prakash Man Singh, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Infrastructure Minister Devendra Dahal, Lumbini Province Chief Minister Chet Narayan Acharya, and Chinese Ambassador Cheng Song also attended the event