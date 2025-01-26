Israelis want all remaining hostages freed after latest release

Many Israelis are urging their government to hold negotiations with the Islamic group Hamas for a permanent ceasefire, and to secure the release of all remaining hostages.

Crowds gathered in Jerusalem on Saturday to share delight in the release earlier in the day of four female Israeli soldiers held hostage. Israel set free 200 Palestinian prisoners on the same day.

This is the second hostage release under the current ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic group freed three female hostages on January 19, at the start of the six-week pause in fighting.

One woman who joined the crowd of revelers said that although seven hostages have been released in the past week, it is still not enough. She said she hopes the Israeli government will maintain the ceasefire deal until all remaining hostages are freed.

The agreement calls for Hamas to release a total of 33 hostages in small groups. It also requires Israel to free Palestinian prisoners it holds.

No major fighting in Gaza has been reported since the ceasefire began.