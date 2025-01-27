White House: Hezbollah, Israel ceasefire agreement to continue until Feb. 18

Jan. 27, 2025, 8:12 a.m.

The United States says the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah in Lebanon will continue to be in effect until February 18.

The White House issued the statement on Sunday. The US brokered and is overseeing the ceasefire.

The ceasefire deal, which took effect in November last year, calls for Lebanon's military to be deployed in the country's south within 60 days to enforce the agreement, as Israeli and Hezbollah forces withdraw from the area.

But Israeli forces continued to stay in the region after the Sunday deadline, saying the Lebanese side had not fulfilled the agreement. This had raised concerns over whether the ceasefire would hold.

