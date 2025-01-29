Nepal Army Organized A Photo exhibition at NA Headquarters

Nepal Army Organized A Photo exhibition at NA Headquarters

Jan. 29, 2025, 5:44 p.m.

6 (7).JPG

A photo exhibition has kicked off at the Nepali Army (NA) Headquarters in Bhadrakali, Kathmandu.

The event titled "Nepali Army Photo and Extensive Exhibition-2081 BS" was inaugurated today by Chief of Army Staff, Ashok Raj Sigdel. It has been organized on the occasion of the upcoming Mahashivaratri festival that coincides with the Army Day next month.

The exhibition will run till January 31 and entry is free.

It features photos, arms and ammunitions and equipment reflecting the NA history and present scenario.

Highlighted themes of the exhibition include the army uniform, the military band, aviation services, equestrian traditions, national parks and wildlife reserves, peacekeeping missions, development efforts, disaster management, sports, and Army Schools, among others.

According to NA Spokesperson Brigadier General Gaurav Kumar KC, the exhibition aims to inform the public about the various

4 (8).JPG

1 (29).JPG

