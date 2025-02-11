VIST OF THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF EDINBURGH TO NEPAL: Celebrating The Historical Ties Between The Two Nations

Despite changes in the political and economic landscape over the past two hundred years of diplomatic relations, the warmth, friendship, and closeness between Nepal and the United Kingdom have remained constant. From

Janga Bahadur Rana's historic visit to England 150 years ago to current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, numerous Nepali political leaders have visited the UK. Likewise, members of the British royal family, including

King Mahendra, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Birendra, have reciprocated visits to Nepal, strengthening bilateral ties.

Throughout the establishment of diplomatic relations, the United Kingdom has consistently supported Nepal's development and prosperity by assisting in the construction of roads, health facilities, and research in agriculture and forestry. The recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marks a significant milestone in UK-Nepal relations, celebrating the shared history and the new generation of young people shaping the future.

During their visit, the royal couple will honor the Gurkha relationship, explore Nepal's beauty and culture, meet young individuals benefiting from the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards, witness improvements in maternal healthcare supported by the UK, and engage with women leaders and activists.

During their visit, The Duke and Duchess will meet a variety of individuals who symbolize the longstanding partnership between the UK and Nepal, which is the oldest bilateral relationship of Nepal. In continuation of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the UK-Nepal Treaty of Friendship last year, they will observe the progress of the friendship for the next 100 years. This will involve witnessing how the Duke of Edinburgh International Award is aiding young people in acquiring new skills and experiences. Additionally, they will observe the UK-Nepal development partnership in maternal health and economic development. The visit will also provide an opportunity for Their Royal Highnesses to witness key aspects of the over 200-year Gurkha partnership, from attending the annual Attestation Parade in Pokhara where young men enlist in the British Army, to observing the support provided to veterans and their families by the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

At the beginning of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses had a meeting with Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel, which underscored the strong historical ties between the UK and Nepal and the high regard in the UK for the Gurkhas' pivotal role in the relationship.

During the meeting at Shital Niwas (President House), Major General Strickland DSO MBE, the Colonel Commandant of the Brigade of Gurkhas, presented the annual report on the Brigade of Gurkhas to President Paudel. This report is an important aspect of the UK's commitment to transparency with the Government of Nepal, reflecting the value placed on the longstanding partnership of over 200 years and the UK's dedication to supporting those who serve in the British Army.

This visit marks the fourteenth time that members of the British Royal family have visited Nepal, strengthening the close ties between the two nations. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited in 1961 and 1986, while King Charles, as Prince of Wales, visited in 1975, 1980, 1992, and 1998. The most recent visit was by Prince Harry in 2016.

Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry warmly welcomed Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, UK, upon their separate arrivals at TIA in Kathmandu today.

Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are expected to remain in Nepal until February 9, 2025. The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, arrived earlier, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, on a subsequent flight.

They also visited the British Gorkha camp in Pokhara and took part in the badge distribution parade for those recently selected in the British Army.

During their time in Nepal, the Royal couple will also meet with organizations that offer healthcare and support to survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence.

Sophie is a strong supporter of the UN's Women, Peace, and Security Agenda and during a trip to Malta in October, she engaged in a discussion with members of Malta's Police Force and Human Rights Directorate about assisting victims of human trafficking. The British Embassy warmly welcomes Their Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, to Nepal, wishing them a memorable and enjoyable first visit to the country. Their visit serves as a reminder of the special relationship between the two nations! #BritishEmbassyNepal