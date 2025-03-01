Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces

March 1, 2025, 7:55 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy with rain in Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbbini and Gandakii Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Madhesh Province and plain regions of Koshi..

There will be generally cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.

Geneva Visit Successful: Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba
Mar 01, 2025
NEA Makes Rs. 11.36 Billion Profit In 6 Months
Mar 01, 2025
PADT Bids Farewell To Sadhus
Mar 01, 2025
French Embassy appoints Purnima Shrestha as Goodwill Ambassador for the 75th Anniversary of Annapurna’s first Ascent
Feb 28, 2025
ADB Chief Economist Park Praises Nepal for Progress in Reducing Poverty, Urges Focus on Productivity and Job Creation
Feb 28, 2025

