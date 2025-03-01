Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces

There will be partly cloudy with rain in Sudur Paschim, Karnlai, Lumbini, Bagmati, Koshi, Lumbbini and Gandakii Provinces. There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Madhesh Province and plain regions of Koshi..
There will be generally cloudy to mainly fair in hilly regions of Gandaki and Koshi.
VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 12, January.24, 2025 (Magh-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75