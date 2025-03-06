Suspended intelligence, military aid to Ukraine may be resumed: CIA chief

CIA Director John Ratcliffe says the US administration led by President Donald Trump has not only halted military aid for Ukraine but also stopped sharing intelligence.

Speaking to Fox Business Network on Wednesday, Ratcliffe referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that he is ready for peace and wants Trump's leadership to bring about that peace.

Ratcliffe went on to say he thinks the pause on the military and intelligence fronts will "go away," suggesting both military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine will be resumed.

The disclosure comes after last week's White House summit between Trump and Zelenskyy developed into a heated exchange.

The leaders did not sign an agreement that would give the US access to Ukraine's mineral resources.

Trump also ordered a temporary halt to US military aid for Ukraine.

Also on Wednesday, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News that if the US "can nail down the negotiations and move towards these negotiations and in fact put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause."

In Trump's policy speech delivered Tuesday, the president disclosed he had received a letter from Zelenskyy in which he expressed readiness to come to the negotiating table.