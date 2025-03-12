Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rain in Few Places of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces

March 12, 2025, 7:51 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair in Surdur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini and Madhesh Province and generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places of Gandaki, Koshi and Bagmati provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy with rain and thunderstorm in few places.

