G7 Urge Russia To Accept Ceasefire Proposal

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations are urging Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine. They say rejecting the proposal could entail more sanctions.

The ministers wrapped up a three-day meeting on Friday in Quebec, Canada. They released a statement saying the G7 reaffirm their "unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence."

The ministers praise Ukraine's readiness to accept the 30-day ceasefire, which was proposed by the United States.

They urge Russia to fully implement the agreement, or possibly face more sanctions and increased support for Ukraine.

The statement underscores the need for "robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression."

The ministers criticize North Korea and Iran for providing military assistance to Russia. They also accuse China of supplying weapons and components that could have military uses.

The statement is notable for its softer tone in light of Washington's attempts to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

The G7 members did not issue a joint statement after meeting online late last month.