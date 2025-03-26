FM Dr. Deuba’s India Visit: Mission Aborted

“Water is fluid, soft, and yielding. But water will wear away rock, which is rigid and cannot yield. As a rule, whatever is fluid, soft, and yielding will overcome whatever is rigid and hard. This is another paradox: what is soft is strong.” Lao Tzu, Tao Te Ching.

The wisdom of Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu from the Tao Te Ching is still relevant today, emphasizing the power of softness and flexibility over rigidity and hardness. This philosophy can be applied to navigate challenges in Nepal's relations with its important neighbor.

During her recent visit to India, Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba demonstrated this approach by engaging in pilgrimages and participating in the Raisina Dialogue. She did not mention Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's upcoming Sagarmatha Sambad, an International Climate Dialogue, in her statement. Dr. Deuba also refuted claims by CPN-UML that India plays a role in Nepal's internal politics. Despite her efforts to improve relations as Foreign Minister, Dr. Deuba faced resistance from colleagues in the cabinet.

Nepal's foreign policy agenda has long been influenced by personal preferences, often overlooking the country's deep historical ties and cultural connections. The collaboration and friendship between Nepal and India, rooted in their shared history and traditions, are often emphasized. In religious ceremonies, individuals frequently acknowledge their geographical origins and affiliations, with Nepalese people commonly chanting "Hari Om Tatsat" to recognize their place within the broader context of Aryavarta in Bharatkhand. This cultural sermon is deeply ingrained in the life cycles of the people.

Despite the strong historical ties and cultural connections, political leaders in Nepal sometimes fail to consider these factors when dealing with India. Each political group has its own agenda, with the UML focusing on attracting voters through anti-Indian rhetoric. During a parliamentary session, Prime Minister Oli used arrogant language to assert his position, further complicating the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Friction In Relations

When Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba arrived in Ranchi, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation issued a rebuttal questioning the document signed by Kul Man Ghising, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority. MD Ghising had signed the document agreed upon by the Secretary of the Ministry during a meeting with his Indian counterpart to revise the tariff of electricity imported from Utter Pradesh and Uttarakhand by 1.5 percent.

Despite tariff being a standard business practice where prices are determined by supply and demand, Energy Minister Deepak Khadka proposed a 1.5 percent increase in tariff as a means of national interest.

During a meeting led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, concerns were raised about the tariff hike and accusations were made against India for instigating Pro-Monarchy rallies.Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba's efforts to mend relations with India were overshadowed by domestic events in Nepal, despite her upcoming talks with Indian counterpart Dr. S Jaishankar.

PM Ol's unrealistic stance to win domestic votes has hindered FM Dr. Deuba's efforts to improve relations with India.

Despite her soft approach, the initiative was thwarted by unrealistic colleagues in Nepal. Relations between Nepal and India have been strained since the new Nepalese map was promulgated through a constitutional amendment.

Nepal’s Policy Dilemma

Despite being in a critical geo-political situation, Nepal's leaders are struggling to implement effective policies that benefit the country and its people. Instead of improving relations, Nepal's policies often create misunderstandings and suspicions.

In a time when global issues like glacier melting and climate change require a unified approach, Nepal announced its plan to host the Sagarmatha Sambaad, an international conference on climate change and glacier melting, without consulting its neighbor, India. This unilateral decision may lead to tensions with neighboring countries and hinder potential resolutions at the conference.

While the idea of hosting a dialogue in Nepal is commendable, the timing and current circumstances are not favorable to promote and protect Nepal's interests.

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba's meeting with her Indian counterpart did not yield the desired results, as the formal invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Sagarmatha Dialogue in Nepal was reportedly not extended.

Efforts to arrange Prime Minister Oli's visit to India have also faced challenges, with recent developments suggesting that the Indian side, unhappy with Prime Minister Oli and his government, is not keen on improving relations with him.

There is speculation that the decision made by the UML in Kathmandu, while Foreign Minister Deuba is working to improve relations, may have worsened tensions with India.

The UML believes that the demonstration in Kathmandu on Falgun 25 in support of the former king was incited by India. In contrast to the CPN-UML's accusations of Indian involvement in the pro-monarchy rally.

Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba denied any such involvement, stating that she did not see any indication of India trying to replace Nepal's current government. When asked by a journalist, she clarified that India always supports Nepal's democratic system.

She mentioned that there have been no discussions on the matter in India regarding recent political developments in Nepal. However, it is evident that India wants Nepal to uphold its democratic system.

Despite Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba's efforts to mend relations with India, Prime Minister Oli has maintained his stance and position towards India.

PM’s Arrogant statement

During a House of Representatives question and answer session, Prime Minister Oli took a confrontational stance on the new map and EPG Report issues, responding bluntly to diplomatic matters. He has a personal attachment to the new map and Kalapani issue, having been involved in disputes over the Mahakali river sources and Kalapani. In 1996, a committee led by him submitted controversial issues on the Mahakali river sources during the Mahakali treaty ratification.

Nepal has many avenues for successful foreign policy, but it often leans towards an irritating and confrontational approach.

Navita Srikant, closely monitoring Nepal-India relations from New Delhi, noted that the recent meeting between Indian EAM Jaishankar and Nepali FM Dr. Deuba did not yield any significant progress. She emphasized the importance of Nepal addressing India's concerns sensitively and India supporting Nepal's development firmly.

In his book "Kathmandu Chronicle," former diplomat KV Rajan highlights the importance of a strong Nepal, not just for Nepal itself but also for India and for peace in South Asia. India should view Nepal as a partner in its development and offer concessions to rebuild trust. Shashvat Singh, a public policy analyst and sustainability consultant, recommends this book as a valuable resource for understanding the relationship between these two Hindu-majority nations.