Global IME Bank Cardholders Get Up to 10% Cashback at Salesberry

Global IME Bank Limited cardholders will get up to 10% cashback at Salesberry stores.

The memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed by Prakash Poudel, Head of Sales and Business of the Transaction Banking Department, on behalf of Global IME Bank, and Sushilman Pradhanang, Chief Executive Officer of Salesberry.

As per this agreement, Global IME Bank debit and credit cardholders will receive 10 percent cashback or a maximum of Rs. 200 every Friday on transactions made through Point of Sale (POS) machines at all 37 Salesforce stores across the country.

Global IME Bank was honored as the best bank in Nepal in two categories: Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024.

Additionally, Global IME Bank has been honored in various categories by various national and international organizations.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank with a branch network in all seventy-seven districts of the country.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,100 service centers, including 354 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 221 branchless banking services, 67 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 foreign representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank has also been providing remittance services from various countries around the world.

The bank has been working to receive remittances from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and other countries.