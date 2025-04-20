Home Ministry warns RPP: Action will be taken if it violates prohibited Areas

April 20, 2025, 9:02 a.m.

The Home Ministry has warned the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) that it will face legal action if it violates prohibited areas during the protest.

The Home Ministry issued a statement stating that it has drawn serious attention to the news that the RPP would break the restricted area on Sunday, April 20, and warned that any activity that encourages direct violations of the constitution and laws and spreads chaos in society will not be tolerated.

The Home Ministry has stated that anyone involved in illegal activities will be dealt with according to the law. The Home Ministry has also requested not to engage in any illegal activities.

"Any activity that encourages flagrant violations of the Constitution and the law and spreads chaos in society will not be tolerated, and anyone involved in such activity will be prosecuted according to the law."

"In addition, the Ministry of Home Affairs requests everyone not to engage in any chaotic, provocative and illegal activities that spread violence in society," a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Letter to Ministry.jpg

