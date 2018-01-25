JICA Supports To Install New Radar System: Operational From February 1

With the financial and technical assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Civil Aviation Authority has installed En-route Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar (E-MSSR) at Bhattedanda of Lalitpur and Terminal Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar (T-MSSR) at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Japanese ambassador to Nepal, Masashi Ogawa, who visited Bhattedada on Wednesday, expressed the hope that the second generation of radar system will help Nepal to improve aviation safety.

Visiting the sites, CAAN Director General Sanjeev Gautam said that the aviation sector regulator was planning to install a new radar system in Bhairahawa.

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) is starting full-fledged operation of Mode S Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radar (MSSR), which was installed at Bhattedanda of Lalitpur 14 months ago, from February 1.

Jun Sakuma, chief representative of JICA Nepal, said that the new radar system will improve the safety of aircraft flying in Kathmandu Flight Information Region (FIR) through continuous monitoring and control. “The new T-MSSR installed at TIA has a capacity of 200 nautical miles, while the Enroute-MSSR installed at Bhattedanda has coverage of 250 nautical miles,” said Jun Sakuma.

According to Sakuma, the new radar will cover almost all international flights while it will cover around 97 percent of domestic flights. “It will increase airspace capacity and control the air traffic in an easier manner than the previous one,” he added.

The new radar surveillance system will cover the speed, height, and distance of aircrafts up to Surkhet in the mid-western region and the entire eastern region.

“The new radar system will not cover the high Himalayan region. This radar is the latest generation of a radar system. It has precise identification capabilities as well as the capacity of selective interrogation,” said Sanjeev Singh Kathayat, project director of the new radar surveillance system. “It gives an accurate position of the aircraft as well as can identify almost 17 million aircraft.”

The existing radar system has the capacity to identify only 4096 aircraft.

“These days the movement of aircraft is increasing day by day and so does the air traffic,” said Kathayat. “So to address this situation, the new radar will help to control the air traffic by monitoring the distance and speed of the aircraft.”

The new radar system can monitor altitude, speed, and distance of aircraft, as well as provide vectoring and separation service, he added.

Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) also said that the new system will help them to monitor speed, altitude and distance of the aircraft. “The new system will make it easier for us to keep the aircraft in the holding pattern. It will lessen our work stress a lot,” an ATC at TIA told Republica. “With the new system in place, aircraft cannot fake their position. We can monitor their position as well as connect with them individually.”

CAAN is operating the new radar in the trial phase at present. Though the new system will formally come into operation on February 1, CAAN intends to operate the existing system as a backup for the time being. “The new system is ready for operation. But we are still making some safety assessments which will take at least two or three months. Till then, the old system will work as a backup.”

The radar installation project began in 2013 with the investment of Rs 1 billion. The installation was expected to be completed by 2015. However, the 2015 earthquakes and economic blockade by India affected installation works, according to officials.

JICA handed over the project to CAAN in October 2016. CAAN completed the remaining works in December 2016. CAAN conducted successful flight inspection using the new radar system in November 2017.