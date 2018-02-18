SALMAN KHAN'S VISIT Bollywood Connection

Salman Khan is arriving in Nepal on March 10 for his Da-Bang tour

Feb. 18, 2018, 4:24 p.m. Published in Magazine Issue: VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

As soon as Bolywood superstar Salman Khan tweeted, "Nepal ab aap ki baari swag se swagat nahi karoge hamara? (It's now your turn Nepal. Would you not welcome us?) Dabangg The Tour Nepal. Bollywood, Tundikhel, Sohail Khan", a thrill among his Nepali followers is visible as they have started counting the days of his visit.

Salman Khan tweeted the news on his Twitter account with his trademark punch line ‘Swagat nahi karoge humara’. He also shared a picture of the celebrity line-up for the event along with his tweet.

Along with Salman Khan, the event will see Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Meet Bros and Manish Paul on March 10 at Tundikhel, Kathmandu.

Superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Race 3, is now set to entertain his fans in Nepal. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor has enthralled the Indian diaspora in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne.

The tour's last stop was in New Delhi in December 2017 where he performed on numbers like "Mujhse shadi karogi", "Garam chai ki pyali ho", "Munni Badnam", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" and "Swag se swagat".

On a related note, Salman Khan’s second installment of 2014-hit Kick will be hitting the screens on Christmas 2019. After locking this year’s Eid for Race 3, the Dabanng Khan has booked the slot for next year’s Christmas as well. The official handle of Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment confirmed the news on their Twitter accounts.

 

A Correspondent

CHAMELIYA HYDROPOWER From Bane To Boon
Feb 18, 2018
RE-OPENED IN HOTEL RADISSON Cuisine Italian
Feb 18, 2018
Indian Army Band Organizes A Sunset Concert
Feb 10, 2018
SAATHI Celebrating Silver Jubilee
Feb 06, 2018
Elizabeth Hawley Himalayan Record Keeper
Feb 06, 2018

More on Review

As It So Happens By Greta Rana 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Priyanka Karki Joins Coca-Cola Mo:motsav Valentine’s Day Special By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
70th Independence Day Of Myanmar By Thiri Pyanchi U Tun Nay Lin 5 days, 11 hours ago
Elizabeth Hawley Himalayan Record Keeper By A Correspondent 1 week, 5 days ago
Conformist Society By Deepak Raj Joshi 1 week, 6 days ago
The Awakening II By Greta Rana 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

CHAMELIYA HYDROPOWER From Bane To Boon By A Correspondent Feb 18, 2018
Chameliya: A Pillar Of Development Of Far West By Kul Man Ghising Feb 18, 2018
Never Let Me Go By Hemang Dixit Feb 18, 2018
RE-OPENED IN HOTEL RADISSON Cuisine Italian By A Correspondent Feb 18, 2018
Downstream Storage Dam Benefits Precedent As General Principal of International Law By Dr. A.B. Thapa Feb 18, 2018
Importance Of Soft Skills By Shradha Gyawali Feb 18, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.15, February 16, 2018 (Falgun 04, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.14, February 02, 2018 (Magh 19, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.13, January 19, 2018 (Magh 05, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75