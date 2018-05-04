Path to Success

I have always wished to have a conversation with a successful woman and pick her brain. Take all her tips for success and apply them to my career goals. I know I would love to because it’s these successful women that have gone through everything that we are currently going through. And it didn’t stop them! So, here are a couple of things these successful women have learned and conquered that we are still trying to get past.

You will never be ready: Trust me, I know what it’s like never feeling ready enough or good enough to achieve all the things that I want to achieve. I always used to put myself down and think I can’t do this because I don’t know this. But if there’s one piece of amazing advice I can give you is to always just do it and learn as you go. You will never be ready enough and that’s because fear is holding you back. When in truth you can do anything you set your mind to. Just remember, there’s nothing you can’t do! And use that focus and ambition to live your dream. Don’t be the one thing holding yourself back!

There will always be obstacles and challenges: No matter what you do, or how hard you work, there will always be challenges to overcome. But that’s what makes you successful, that’s what will make you an entrepreneur, by overcoming these challenges and not letting them break you. You have to stay smart, keep your cool, re-strategize and keep moving forward towards the goals that you have set and things that you want to achieve.

Everyone will not agree with your vision: Sadly, not everyone in this world is going to believe in you or your vision, and there are going to be people who will tell you that you cannot do it. But, don’t allow someone else’s estimation of you be your estimation of yourself. Instead, let it inspire you and push you forward. Successful women won’t take no for an answer – that’s how they became successful! And you shouldn’t either!

Accept Failures: Just remember that you can do it and these challenges are just in place to test you. Anyone can fail, anyone can make mistakes. But it’s how you react to these failures that will set you apart from the rest. It’s ok to fail because there is an opportunity to learn and an opportunity to grow after each failure. Don’t let them bring you down, just keep pushing your way through them.

Don’t let fear get in your way: It’s natural to fear something – it means that you care. But it’s an emotion that shouldn’t let you hold yourself back. And it’s something you will encounter throughout your life so you need to know how to put it away and not be ruled by it. Everything new is feared but we also have the ability to conquer our fear and move past it therefore lets defeat fear and move on towards success.

You are in charge and when it comes to your dreams nothing should ever get in the way. Feel it, embrace it, and instead, let it move you into the unknown because you’ll never know what will happen and what’s waiting for you next.