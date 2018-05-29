FSFN To Join Government With Three Ministers

The Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (FSFN) looks set to join Prime Minister KP Oli's government with three ministerial portfolios including a state minster following the signing of a two-point agreement with the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Monday.

FSFN, the fourth largest party in parliament, agreed to join the government after NCP gave a written commitment to amend the constitution. However, the two-point accord has not specified the timeline for the proposed amendment or gone into details of the changes the proposed amendment would incorporate.

According to My Republica, although not mentioned in the written agreement, NCP chairs duo Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal had separately agreed to give three ministerial portfolios to FSFN in the Oli cabinet including the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry Urban Development, according to leaders involved in power-sharing negotiations.Monday's agreement has been described as a "win-win" for both the parties. By bringing FSFN on board the government, Oli has strengthened the prospects of the government's stability. It is also likely to help NCP regain the trust of Madhesi constituents which had faded with Oli's harsh stance on the constitution amendment.For FSFN, it comes as an opportunity to be part of a stable government for the next five years after forming its own government in Province 2.NCP leaders said that the agreement has also paved the way for the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal to join the government. Oli's aides said that the government would now hold formal meeting with RJPN leaders to bring the third largest party in the government.With the agreement, FSFN Chair Yadav has intensified internal consultations with his party's leaders to pick the ministerial candidates.Leaders said that the party is preparing to join the government under Yadav's leadership. At least five more candidates including Rajendra Shrestha, Renu Kumari Yadav, Mohammed Istiyak Rai and Ram Sahaya Yadav have been seen as potential contenders for the three posts.Shrestha said that the party has not yet begun homework for selection of the ministerial candidates.