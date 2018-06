Thanks to the efforts of MD of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) Sugat Kansakar and his team, NAC is getting New Airbus A330-200 (9N-ALY ANNAPURNA) end of June.

According to a source in Nepal Airlines, the aircraft is arriving on June 27, 2018. Another wide body will likely to arrive in end of July. NAC got got it's new two Airbus 320 in 2015.

With the arrival of two wide body aircraft, NAC will have four aircrafts for international flight.