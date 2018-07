In support of Dr Govinda KC fast-unto-death demanding reforms in medical education, a group of civil society members have organized a mass seat-in program to show solidarity with Dr. KC at Bashantapur. The peaceful seat-in starts from 10-5.

Orthopedic Dr. KC has been in hunger strike since last 24 days. This is the longest period that the Satyagrahi has gone on a hunger strike at a stretch.