Dr KC Health Condition Is Critical, May Need CCU Care

The health condition of Dr Govinda KC, whose fast-unto-death entered the 24th day on Monday, is said to be critical. Doctors attending him said he needs to be transferred to the coronary care unit (CCU) if his health deteriorates further.

July 24, 2018, 9:07 a.m.

The health condition of Dr Govinda KC, whose fast-unto-death entered the 24th day on Monday, is said to be critical. Doctors attending him said he needs to be transferred to the coronary care unit (CCU) if his health deteriorates further.

Dr KC has been complaining of severe chest pain along with contraction of muscles due to weakness. According to Dr Bishad Dahal, the report of a blood test conducted on Monday showed deficiency of vital minerals and elements in the fasting surgeon’s body.

“The blood report shows a deficiency of white blood cells and low glucose level,” said Dahal, reporting deficiencies of potassium, magnesium and calcium. Loss of potassium has increased the risk of his heart ceasing to beat.

The senior orthopaedic surgeon allowed health check-up on Monday at the request of his mother Mitra Kumari KC, who had visited him at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Sunday evening. Dr KC finally allowed doctors to monitor his heart from Monday morning to watch his blood pressure.

Dr KC’s blood pressure was very low (85/50 mmHg) while his heartbeat was fluctuating between 55 to 75 beats per minute, according to TUTH doctors. “Heartbeat increases if there is a fall in blood pressure. But the drop in heartbeat along with the BP indicates that his physiological condition is very weak,” added Dr Kamal Deep Joshi.

Dr KC had declined medical examination and aid since was brought to Kathmandu from Jumla on Thursday despite request from his supporters and doctors.

According to Dr Dahal, who has been with Dr KC since his fast in Jumla, they are worried about his deteriorating health. “There is a high chance of Dr KC being transferred to the CCU for mitigating risk on him,” said Dr Dahal.

“Chances of infection are very high for which more precaution will be required,” said Kishor KC, Dr KC’s cousin.

The Kathmandu Post

More on News

Indian Embassy Kathmandu Closes India Camp Office In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
NCP Directs Law Minister Tamang To Resign By Agencies 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Leaves For An Official Visit To Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Finance Ministry Impose 5% TDS On Vegetable, Fruit Traders By My Republica 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
North Korea Begins Dismantling Rocket Test Site — Analysts By AFP 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 26 minutes ago

The Latest

Mega Bank Celebrates Anniversary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018
29 Children Raped In Government Shelter Home In Bihar By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
1000 Nepalese Are Crossing Nepal India Border In Banke By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
Nepal Will Welcome Five Million Tourists By 2030: Tourism Minister Adhikari By Agencies Jul 24, 2018
Labor Ministry To Issue Permission To Workers Waiting To Go Malaysia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018
NMB Bank Gets Approval From NRB For IFC Loan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 24, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75