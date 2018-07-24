Dr KC Health Condition Is Critical, May Need CCU Care

The health condition of Dr Govinda KC, whose fast-unto-death entered the 24th day on Monday, is said to be critical. Doctors attending him said he needs to be transferred to the coronary care unit (CCU) if his health deteriorates further.

Dr KC has been complaining of severe chest pain along with contraction of muscles due to weakness. According to Dr Bishad Dahal, the report of a blood test conducted on Monday showed deficiency of vital minerals and elements in the fasting surgeon’s body.

“The blood report shows a deficiency of white blood cells and low glucose level,” said Dahal, reporting deficiencies of potassium, magnesium and calcium. Loss of potassium has increased the risk of his heart ceasing to beat.

The senior orthopaedic surgeon allowed health check-up on Monday at the request of his mother Mitra Kumari KC, who had visited him at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Sunday evening. Dr KC finally allowed doctors to monitor his heart from Monday morning to watch his blood pressure.

Dr KC’s blood pressure was very low (85/50 mmHg) while his heartbeat was fluctuating between 55 to 75 beats per minute, according to TUTH doctors. “Heartbeat increases if there is a fall in blood pressure. But the drop in heartbeat along with the BP indicates that his physiological condition is very weak,” added Dr Kamal Deep Joshi.

Dr KC had declined medical examination and aid since was brought to Kathmandu from Jumla on Thursday despite request from his supporters and doctors.

According to Dr Dahal, who has been with Dr KC since his fast in Jumla, they are worried about his deteriorating health. “There is a high chance of Dr KC being transferred to the CCU for mitigating risk on him,” said Dr Dahal.

“Chances of infection are very high for which more precaution will be required,” said Kishor KC, Dr KC’s cousin.