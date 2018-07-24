NCP Directs Law Minister Tamang To Resign

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) directed Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sher Bahadur Tamang to resign over his controversial remarks on medical students studying in Bangladesh.

According to Minister Tamang has announced to hold a press conference at 2 PM to speak about the NCP direction. “You will know whether I will resign or continue only at the press conference. Of course Party has directed me to tender resign but I have yet to decide what to do,” told Minister Tamang to Dessanchar.com.

In Monday secretariat meeting, NCP leaders criticized the statement of Tamang who is close to NCP leader Madhav Kumar Nepal