Minister Pun Stresses The Need For Reliable Weather Forecasting

Aug. 7, 2018, 5:17 p.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun directed the officials of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology to work sensibly to save the life of people by providing timely information on weather and flood.

In his first inspection visit to department, Minister Pun said that the ministry will provide all necessary support to enhance the capabilities of the department.

Interacting with the officials, minister Pun said that weather forecasting is very important for the country like Nepal. “I will do whatever necessary to improve the capability of the department,” said Minister Pun.

