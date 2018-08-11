400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line To Shutdown

Aug. 11, 2018, 8:08 p.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority has issued a notice that there will be power cut in Dhalkebar to Dubai’s industrial feeders connected by 132 kV, 66 kV and 33 kV from 13 to 16 August.

During this period, there will completely power cut in 400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line, which will be converted from 132 to kV to 220 kV.

According to NEA, the disruption of electricity will be caused by up gradation of structures of 400 kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur Cross-border Transmission Line from current. “NEA apologizes for inconvenience caused by power cut,” said NEA in press release.

